Teen boy shot less than a block from family home in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A 16-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after being struck by a bullet in his own neighborhood.
Officers arrived to find the teen victim at the intersection of North 27th Street and West Oakdale Street just before 8:30 p.m.
He was suffering from a critical gunshot wound to the leg.
The shooting erupted moments after the teen left a nearby store with other teenagers.
Police say he lives less than half a block away with his family.
The motive, as well as the suspect's description, is still unknown.