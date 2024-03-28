4 French bulldogs stolen in armed burglary at home in Delaware: police

Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help to identify six suspects they say stole four French bulldogs from a home in Delaware Monday.

Police say the burglary occurred on the 3200 block of West Denneys Road in Dover on Monday, March 25, 2024.

At around 9 p.m, surveillance footage shows six suspects in masks walking onto the property reaching what appears to be the backyard where the dogs were located on a patio. The footage then shows the suspects forcibly entering the home.

The intruders forcibly entered the unoccupied home and snatched the dogs along with a gaming system, they say. One of the suspects was armed.

If you have any information about the suspects or this case, please contact Detective S. O’Leary at (302) 698-8527, send a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police, or submit a tip to @DelCrimeStopper.