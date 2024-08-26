4 hurt in Allentown shooting near PPL Center

article

Police say at least four people were hospitalized after a shooting Sunday night in Allentown.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 100 block of North 7th Street.

The crime scene was a short distance from the PPL Center which was hosting a large Dominican festival.

Investigators have not said what caused the gunfire.

"The Allentown Police Department took quick, decisive action and there is no threat to the public," Mayor Matthew Tuerk's office said in a Facebook post.