4 injured in 7-car pileup on I-95 in Chester

article

Crews are on the scene after four people were injured in a seven-car pileup on I-95 northbound in Delaware County early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred in Chester around 6:15 a.m.

All four victims were transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The northbound side of I-95 remains shut down.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.