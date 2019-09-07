4 injured in 7-car pileup on I-95 in Chester
article
CHESTER, Pa. - Crews are on the scene after four people were injured in a seven-car pileup on I-95 northbound in Delaware County early Saturday morning.
The incident occurred in Chester around 6:15 a.m.
All four victims were transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
The northbound side of I-95 remains shut down.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.