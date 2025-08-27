4 men injured after tree falls in Fairmount Park: police

Four men have been hospitalized after a tree fell at a park in Philadelphia Wednesday.

What we know:

At around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Philly police say a tree fell near South Concourse Street and Memorial Hall Drive. The location of the incident is around the Please Touch Museum.

Police say four men were injured in the incident.

The victims were taken to local hospitals by medics for treatment and police say they are in stable condition.

This is a developing story.

Please check back for additional updates.