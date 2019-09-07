4-month-old baby found dead inside Tioga home; mother in custody

article

A mother is in custody after her 4-month-old baby was found unresponsive inside their Tioga home Saturday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to the home on the 1600 block of West Erie Avenue.

The baby boy was pronounced dead on the scene.

The child's mother, who has yet to be identified, was taken into custody. It is unclear what charges she may be facing.

