4 pedestrians, including 3-year-old, struck by vehicle near carnival in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Three adults and a young child were leaving a carnival in South Philadelphia Saturday night when they were suddenly hit by a vehicle.
What we know:
Police say a 68-year-old man was driving near 7th Street and Packer Avenue when he had a medical emergency, which caused the crash just before 9 p.m.
Four pedestrians, including a 3-year-old, were struck by the vehicle as they were leaving a nearby carnival.
The pedestrians, along with the driver, were all transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
The adults sustained broken bones, while the child sustained bruises on their head.
What's next:
Philadelphia police are investigating the incident.
The Source: The information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.