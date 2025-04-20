4 pedestrians, including 3-year-old, struck by vehicle near carnival in South Philadelphia

The Brief A medical emergency caused a pedestrian crash in South Philadelphia on Saturday. Four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle One of the pedestrians was a 3-year-old child.



Three adults and a young child were leaving a carnival in South Philadelphia Saturday night when they were suddenly hit by a vehicle.

What we know:

Police say a 68-year-old man was driving near 7th Street and Packer Avenue when he had a medical emergency, which caused the crash just before 9 p.m.

Four pedestrians, including a 3-year-old, were struck by the vehicle as they were leaving a nearby carnival.

The pedestrians, along with the driver, were all transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The adults sustained broken bones, while the child sustained bruises on their head.

What's next:

Philadelphia police are investigating the incident.