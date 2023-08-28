4 people, dog rescued moments before sinking boat capsized in Barnegat Bay: Coast Guard

article

Four people and a dog were rescued from a sinking boat off New Jersey's coast Sunday moments before the vessel capsized, according to officials.

A rescue ship from the Coast Guard's Barnegat Light Station discovered the stranded boaters and their dog as their 30-foot boat was taking on water in Barnegat Bay near Forked River.

All five were safely brought aboard the Coast Guard's response boat moments before the recreational vessel capsized, officials said. No injuries were reported after the rescue.

The Coast Guard said the boat owner believes a "loose plug" was what caused the boat to begin sinking. Investigators were unable to access the compartment where the plug is located to confirm the boat owner's suspicion.

"The timing of this rescue was fortunate; I commend the Coast Guard boat crew’s attentiveness and fast actions to aide these people and their dog," said Chief Warrant Officer James B. Corbisiero, Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light’s commanding officer.