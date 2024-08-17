Expand / Collapse search

4 suspects sought after armed robbery at Mayfair business

By
Published  August 17, 2024 11:30pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Police investigate armed robbery at a small business in Mayfair

Investigators say four masked men burst into the shop with guns drawn and demanded all the employees to get on the floor, before stealing a large amount of money.

MAYFAIR - Some tense moments for a group of employees in a Mayfair small business after four armed gunmen bolted into the shop.

The unsettling scene happened about 9:45 Saturday night, on the 2800 block of Tyson Avenue, inside a shopping center.

Investigators say four masked men burst into the shop with guns drawn and demanded all the employees get on the floor, before stealing what police are calling "a substantial amount of money."

Police said the suspects then fled down an alley behind the business.

An investigation is underway.