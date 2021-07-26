4 women stabbed, 1 hit with baseball bat during fight in Olney, police say

Philadelphia police say four women were stabbed, including a pregnant woman, and one was hit with a baseball bat during a fight in the city's Olney neighborhood.

It started near the Ferm Rock Transportation Center around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a pregnant woman who had cut on her hands and a second woman who was hit when a baseball bat.

Three additional victims, between the ages of 20-22, showed up in a private vehicle to Einstein Medical Center. Two of the women are in stable condition. The third woman stabbed in the neck is listed in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made. It's unclear what sparked the fight.

