4-year-old boy hurt after falling from third-floor window in Northeast Philly

The Brief A 4-year-old boy was hurt after falling from a third-floor window Tuesday evening in Philadelphia. Police say he is in stable condition after being transferred to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children. The Special Victims Unit is investigating.



Police are investigating after a 4-year-old boy was injured in a fall from a third-floor apartment window Tuesday evening in the city’s 26th District, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to a private residence on the 2200 block of North 7th Street at about 6:38 p.m. after reports of a child falling from a window.

The child was first taken by private vehicle to Temple University Hospital and is now being transferred to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where police say he is in stable condition.

Police say the Special Victims Unit is handling the investigation, and the scene is being held for processing.

Police have not released further details about how the fall occurred or the circumstances leading up to the incident.

What we don't know:

Police have not said how the child fell, whether anyone else was involved, or if charges are expected.