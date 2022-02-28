4-year-old fatally shot in the face in Coatesville, police say

article

Authorities in Chester County are investigating after they said a child died Monday from a gunshot wound to the face.

Officers from the Coatesville City Police Department were called to a home on the 300 block of East Chestnut Street just after 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting victim.

According to investigators, a 4-year-old was found shot once in the face and pronounced dead by paramedics.

Authorities have not said how the child was fatally shot.

No arrests were reported following the deadly shooting.

____

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter