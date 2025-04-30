$4,000 Target theft leads to arrest of repeat offender in Plymouth Township

article

The Brief More than $4,000 worth of goods were stolen from a Target in Plymouth Township this month. A woman was arrested and charged with theft. Police say she committed a similar crime at a local CVS in February.



A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested after police say she committed two thefts worth nearly $5,000 just weeks apart.

What we know:

Tanaya Darnetta Williams, 28, is charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property.

Police say she stole $4,080 worth of items from Target on Chemical Road in Plymouth Township on April 17.

The arrest comes nearly two months after another retail theft at CVS on Butler Pike worth nearly $620.

What's next:

Williams' bail was set at $1,077 as she awaits a preliminary hearing on April 28.

Dig deeper:

Plymouth Township police posted Williams' arrest as part of a "Retail Theft Roundup" featuring wanted and arrested suspects for retail thefts around the township.