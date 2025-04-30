$4,000 Target theft leads to arrest of repeat offender in Plymouth Township
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested after police say she committed two thefts worth nearly $5,000 just weeks apart.
What we know:
Tanaya Darnetta Williams, 28, is charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property.
Police say she stole $4,080 worth of items from Target on Chemical Road in Plymouth Township on April 17.
The arrest comes nearly two months after another retail theft at CVS on Butler Pike worth nearly $620.
What's next:
Williams' bail was set at $1,077 as she awaits a preliminary hearing on April 28.
Dig deeper:
Plymouth Township police posted Williams' arrest as part of a "Retail Theft Roundup" featuring wanted and arrested suspects for retail thefts around the township.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Plymouth Township Police Department.