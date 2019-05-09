$40k worth of meth found in Lego box

A Statesboro mother bought a Lego box for her son but instead of toys inside, there's $40,000 worth of meth, according to Bulloch County deputies.

Deputies said the woman bought the box from a consignment shop in Charleston, South Carolina.

The store owner told authorities the person who sold her the Legos said they came from an auction.

Investigators said the more than three pounds of meth was vacuum-sealed, and the box was itself was perfectly packaged. It was likely the work of a professional, officers say.

No charges have been filed.