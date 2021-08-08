42-year-old man critical after West Philly shooting in front of Mastery Charter School, police say

article

A man was hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot in front of Mastery Charter School Sunday morning.

Officials say the shooting occurred on the 5200 block of Media Street, in front of Mastery Charter School Sunday, about 5:30 in the morning.

Responding officers found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was taken by officers to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and listed in critical condition.

Police said an investigation is underway. They have not announced any weapons found or arrests made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

