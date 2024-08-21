5 arrested after reports of vehicle break-ins in Montgomery County neighborhood
UPPER MORELAND, Pa. - Police say five people accused of breaking into vehicles in a Montgomery County neighborhood were arrested Monday morning.
Officers from the Upper Moreland Police Department were called to the Woodlawn Hill neighborhood for reports of multiple vehicle break-ins.
Five people were taken into custody by responding officers, according to police.
Investigators have asked residents of the Woodlawn Hill neighborhood to check their vehicles for signs of a possible break-in.