Expand / Collapse search

5 arrested after reports of vehicle break-ins in Montgomery County neighborhood

Published  August 21, 2024 10:14am EDT
Montgomery County
FOX 29 Philadelphia

UPPER MORELAND, Pa. - Police say five people accused of breaking into vehicles in a Montgomery County neighborhood were arrested Monday morning. 

Officers from the Upper Moreland Police Department were called to the Woodlawn Hill neighborhood for reports of multiple vehicle break-ins. 

Five people were taken into custody by responding officers, according to police.

Investigators have asked residents of the Woodlawn Hill neighborhood to check their vehicles for signs of a possible break-in. 