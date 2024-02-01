5 arrested during undercover human trafficking operation in Berks County: DA

article

An undercover sting ended with the arrest of five men for several charges, including trafficking, sexually assaulting minors and prostitution.

Officials say the suspects, ranging in age from 34 to 70, all responded to ads agreeing to meet and have sex with 14 and 15-year-olds in exchange for money.

They were all arrested at undisclosed locations on January 29, and charged with the following offenses:

Richard Keene, 70, Trafficking Individual, Statutory Sexual Assault, Unlawful Contact with Minor, Prostitution and Related Offenses, Criminal Use of a Communication Facility

Darvin B. Eby, 52, Trafficking Individual, Statutory Sexual Assault, Unlawful Contact with Minor, Prostitution and Related Offenses, Criminal Use of a Communication Facility

Adam Ismaili, 34, Trafficking Individual, Statutory Sexual Assault, Unlawful Contact with Minor, Prostitution and Related Offenses, Criminal Use of a Communication Facility

James E. Moon, 67, Trafficking Individual, Statutory Sexual Assault, Unlawful Contact with Minor, Prostitution and Related Offenses, Criminal Use of a Communication Facility

Percival R. Williams, 46, Promoted Prostitution and Related Offenses, Criminal Use of a Communication Facility

The ads were posted by detectives with the Berks County District Attorney’s Human Trafficking Task Force in an effort to combat illegal sex trade in the area.

"The harsh reality is that human trafficking is happening in our community. Future perpetrators should take heed that the person they’re interacting with on these websites could be a member of our Human Trafficking Task Force. And if caught, we will arrest and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law," said District Attorney John T. Adams.