5 Freeway crash: 11 vehicle pileup leaves 1 dead, 7 injured on Christmas Eve

One woman person has died after a pileup on the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway Friday morning involving at least eleven vehicles, including two big rigs, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A 67-year-old woman, a 29-year-old woman, and an 11-year-old girl were transported to area hospitals. Their conditions were unknown, LAFD's Nicholas Prange said.

Four other people injured in the crash declined transport, said Prange, adding that "one patient who was transported required extrication by firefighters with hydraulic rescue tools."

The pileup happened in Elysian Park, near Dodger Stadium, before the 110.

At least seven other people were being treated after the crash according to officials. Firefighters did have to perform extrication on at least one car.

An 11-vehicle crash on the 5 Freeway on Christmas Eve left one person dead and at least eight others injured.

According to Stu Mundel in SkyFOX one lane of the southbound 5 Freeway is currently open.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

