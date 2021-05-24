5 hospitalized as fire crews battle heavy fire at group home in Burlington County

Five people have been hospitalized as a heavy fire broke out overnight in Burlington County.

Officials say the fire broke out around 2:30 a.m on the 100 block of Hickory Lane in Medford, N.J.

At one point, witness account says there was an explosion at the property. Four of the victims were taken to a local hospital while one victim was taken to Thomas Jefferson Hospital.

While in route to the fire, officials say the fire was upgraded.

The fire is currently under investigation.

