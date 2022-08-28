5 people shot on Coney Island boardwalk, 1 dead

article

One man is dead and 4 other people are injured after a shooting on the Coney Island boardwalk late on Saturday night.

The NYPD says the shooting took place just before midnight at Boardwalk and West 29th St. at Coney Island Beach.

A 42-year-old man was shot in the back and died at the hospital.

A 49-year-old woman was shot in the right leg, a 34-year-old was shot in the right foot, a 46-year-old man was shot in the left leg, and another man was shot in the left leg.

EMS took all five victims to NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn. The surviving victims are all listed in stable condition. There are no arrests at this time. The New York City Police Department says that the investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the victim who was killed has not been released so that his family can be notified first.

This is the second time 5 people have been shot on the Coney Island boardwalk this summer. In July, a gunman opened fire around 2 a.m. on a crowd standing on the boardwalk near West 21st St. One victim in that shooting was critically injured.