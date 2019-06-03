5-year-old girl suffers fractured skull after being hit by glass bottle from passing SUV

article

A 5-year-old girl who was supposed to graduate from kindergarten on Monday is being treated for major injuries made to her skull after being hit by a glass bottle tossed out of an SUV in Corona.

On Friday afternoon, the kindergartner was walking home from school with her siblings on Lincoln Avenue in Corona when she was suddenly struck in the head by a flying bottle coming from an SUV on the road.

Her family says she underwent surgery and was improving Saturday. Karla Zosayas is happy to be home from the hospital.