50-year-old woman stabbed to death in Hunting Park; 29-year-old Ogontz resident arrested
HUNTING PARK - Philadelphia Police officials announce an arrest in the fatal stabbing of a 50-year-old woman.
29-year-old Jerry Elston, a resident of the Ogontz section, was arrested Wednesday and charged with the murder of Nancy Roman.
Officials said officers from the 25th District were dispatched to the 3900 block of North 5th Street Thursday, about 3:30 in the afternoon, on the report of a stabbing.
Philadelphia Police investigate a fatal stabbing on North 5th St in Hunting Park.
Officers arrived to find Roman, of Philadelphia, with stab wounds all over her body.
Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.
Officials said Elston was also arrested and charged in the attempted murder of a person on the 2000 block of Conlyn Street, April 22.