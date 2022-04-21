Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from THU 1:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
5
Freeze Warning
from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Western Chester County
Freeze Watch
from FRI 1:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until THU 10:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 9:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Monroe County, Schuylkill County, Atlantic County, Camden County, Coastal Atlantic County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County

50-year-old woman stabbed to death in Hunting Park; 29-year-old Ogontz resident arrested

Published 
Updated April 27, 2022 6:44PM
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

29-year-old Jerry Elston was arrested Wednesday and charged with the murder of a 50-year-old woman in Hunting Park.

HUNTING PARK - Philadelphia Police officials announce an arrest in the fatal stabbing of a 50-year-old woman.

29-year-old Jerry Elston, a resident of the Ogontz section, was arrested Wednesday and charged with the murder of Nancy Roman.

Officials said officers from the 25th District were dispatched to the 3900 block of North 5th Street Thursday, about 3:30 in the afternoon, on the report of a stabbing.

Philadelphia Police investigate a fatal stabbing on North 5th St in Hunting Park.

Officers arrived to find Roman, of Philadelphia, with stab wounds all over her body.

MORE HEADLINES: 

Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Officials said Elston was also arrested and charged in the attempted murder of a person on the 2000 block of Conlyn Street, April 22.