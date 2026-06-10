55 juveniles, teens charged in 'disorderly and assaultive' incident at HersheyPark

The Brief 55 juveniles and teens were charged after a "disorderly and assaultive" incident at HersheyPark in April. Charges from the incident include riot, aggravated assault, theft, failure to disperse, and more. Two 18-year-olds and a 19-year-old were among those charged between the ages of 12-19.



Over 50 teenagers and juveniles, including two 18-year-olds and a 19-year-old, are facing charges after an incident involving "disorderly and assaultive behavior" at HersheyPark in April.

What we know:

Police recently concluded an investigation into the April 3 incident at HersheyPark after identifying and charging everyone involved.

They found that 55 people between the ages of 12–19 were involved in "disorderly and assaultive behavior" at the amusement park.

The charges, according to police, include riot, aggravated assault, theft, failure to disperse, and more.

Among those charged were two 18-year-olds, Jerome Ross III and Quaneek Williams, and 19-year-old Omar Ibraham.

What they're saying:

The Derry Police Department said it takes these types of public safety issues seriously.

"Our Department, including our Criminal Investigation Section, takes these types of public safety issues seriously, investing significant time into cases like this one to ensure that those responsible are held accountable," the department wrote.

What we don't know:

Police did not share information on exactly what unfolded at HersheyPark to prompt the arrests and subsequent charges.