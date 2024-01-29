59-year-old man stabbed to death at correctional facility in Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - A 59-year-old inmate was found unconscious at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia after a reported stabbing occurred Sunday morning, police say.
According to Philadelphia police, at around 9:15 a.m, Sunday, officers responded to a "Hospital Case" involving a 59-year-old man who had been stabbed and found unconscious at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility located at 8101 State Road.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered the inmate had sustained blunt force trauma to his head.
Despite immediate medical attention, the 59-year-old was pronounced dead at 9:43 a.m.
The victim’s cellmate, a 25-year-old man, was removed from the cell and relocated to a different area of the prison facility.
An investigation is underway. Updates will be provided as they become available.