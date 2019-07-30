6 adorable baby sloths find new home at Indiana zoo

The Indianapolis Zoo is welcoming six baby sloths into its family.

The six sloths are coming to the zoo from APPC (Panamerican Conservation Association), a wildlife rescue center and sloth sanctuary in Panama. Meagan Keen, the zoo’s area manager, was sent to Panama to work with the team at APPC and travel with the sloths from Panama to their new home.

The biggest threat to sloths is forest fragmentation, in which they end up in urban areas where things like traffic can become a threat.

There are times when rescued sloths need long-term care. The six sloths brought to the zoo were found orphaned at very young ages, as many of their mothers died due to injuries after storms or domestic dog attacks, according to the zoo.

Before they make the Indianapolis Zoo their new home, the sloths will go through a quarantine process to make sure they are healthy before being introduced to other species.

“During this time, the veterinarian team does wellness checks and our animal care team works with sloths daily, including feeding and training time,” said the zoo in a statement. “These sloths will be in the MISTery Park for our guests to meet in a few weeks.”

The Indianapolis Zoo introduced its new sloth exhibit during the Memorial Day weekend this past May.

