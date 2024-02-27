6 children burned with caustic glue at elementary school in Wilmington

Several local families got the call no parents wants to receive, that their child was injured while at school.

Six students did have to be treated for burns after playing with caustic glue at Shortlidge Academy in Wilmington.

The fire chief says the children were playing without permission in a science room, putting the glue on their skin.

Caustic glue is used to connect crystals and make them glow under blue light.

All six kids suffered minor first-degree burns. Their ages have not been released.

Five were taken to the hospital, and one was turned over to a parent.