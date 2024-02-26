Philadelphia prisoner escape: Search for Alleem Bordan who fled from hospital in handcuffs

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to locate an escaped prisoner who has been on the loose since early Monday morning.

Alleem Bordan, 29, escaped from Temple University Episcopal Hospital at 100 East Lehigh Avenue in Kensington around 6:42 a.m.

Police say he fled from two officers while walking back to their patrol vehicle. He then ran on Lehigh Street, through a gas station, and onto Hancock Street before video lost sight of him.

Video obtained by FOX 29's Kelly Rule shows the prisoner sprinting through a parking lot with his hands cuffed behind his back.

Police say an intense search ensued shortly after, but they lost his trail and were unable to find him.

Bordan was in custody for stealing a vehicle from a food delivery driver last week, according to authorities.

He was found asleep in the car, and attempted to drive off as police took him into custody, ramming into a patrol vehicle.

After complaining about pain during processing, Bordan was taken for treatment at the hospital where the escape occurred.

Police say Bordan has a criminal history with several prior arrests, including an escape warrant in a different county.

He has addresses in West Philadelphia, and is described as being 5 feet 6 inches, 145 pounds with braids and a beard, wearing a blue and black plaid shirt over a black T-shirt and jeans.

Although he was handcuffed at the time of his escape, police say it is possible he may not be at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.