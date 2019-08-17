6 dead, 3 injured after violent weekend in Philadelphia

article

Police are investigating after a violent weekend in Philadelphia left at least six people dead and three others injured.

Just before 3 a.m. Sunday, two men were shot and killed on the 2400 block of North Marston Street in North Philadelphia. The victims were both shot multiple times throughout the body. Police later identified the men as 29-year-old Curtis Holmes Jr. and 21-year-old Tyrek Dunn.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday, another North Philadelphia shooting claimed the life of 29-year-old Jason Peterman man on the 2500 block of North Gratz Street.

A 30-year-old man was shot and killed on Saturday morning in North Philadelphia.

Less than two hours earlier, 34-year-old Asmar Dickenson was fatally shot on the 3600 block of Drumore Road in Northeast Philadelphia.

Around 11:30 p.m. Friday, 27-year-old Terrell Harvin was shot on the 3100 block of E Street in Kensington. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A man in his 30s was shot and killed in Feltonville overnight.

Just a half hour before, officers responded to a shooting near Tacony Creek Park on the 500 block of East Loudon Street in Feltonville. A man in his 30s was shot multiple times in the chest and taken to the hospital, where he died a short time later.

Witnesses say they saw the victim standing next to a parked car before the shooting and males on dirt bikes leaving the scene, where twelve shell casings were recovered.

In West Oak Lane, a man was shot and a 16-year-old was pistol-whipped in a suspected robbery gone wrong.

In West Oak Lane, a suspect robbery gone wrong left two people injured at a music studio between 68th Avenue and Haines Street.

It happened occurred just before 1 a.m. Saturday when a man in his 20s was shot in the back. A 16-year-old boy was also pistol-whipped in the attack. The man was hospitalized in critical condition, and the 16-year-old was hospitalized in stable condition.

Police described the suspects in the assault as two masked men wearing black hoodies.

Another shooting that took place around 12:15 a.m. in Mayfair left a 43-year-old man injured. The incident occurred at Spiked Sports Lounge and Grill on the 7000 block of Frankford Avenue. The victim, who sustained two gunshot wounds to the lower abdomen, was hospitalized in stable condition.

A shooting at Spiked Sports Lounge and Grill in Mayfair left another man injured.

The weekend incidents follow a mass shooting that left six Philadelphia police officers injured in Tioga on Wednesday and another shooting that left five people injured in Ogontz on Thursday.

These are ongoing investigations. No arrests have been made at this time.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.