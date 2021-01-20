6-year-old Exton girl gets big surprise when Kamala Harris includes her letter on social media

Sahana Iyer, 6, of Exton beams as she talks about a letter she wrote Kamala Harris that the vice president included in a tweet Tuesday as part of a social media campaign called "Letters to Kamala."

"Dear Miss Harris, I hope you are a wonderful Vice President. I cannot believe you are of Indian descent just like me."

It all started with a tweet from the Biden Inaugural committee calling on all kids saying Harris wanted to hear from the next generation of leaders with advice, questions, and art.

"I honestly didn't expect anything to come out of it. Honestly, because you think thousands of kids would have written," her mom Lackshmi Iyer said.

Iyer wrote the letter all by herself.

"I told her I think she's gonna be great at her job, and I also told her I was in first grade," she said.

Not only did she respond, but her digital team asked for a video of Lyer reading the letter. Sahana even drew a picture of her dog Luna on the back to keep Harris company that the vice president loved.

This little lady also has high aspirations.

"Actually I want to be president in the White House. It might be so cool," she said.

