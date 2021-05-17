6-year-old girl shot in leg in West Philadelphia, police say

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left a 6-year-old girl wounded in West Philadelphia.

It happened on the 3800 block of Wyalusing Avenue Monday around 3:30 p.m.

According to police, the girl was shot in the leg. She was taken to CHOP in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

