6-year-old girl’s donation to Grand View Hospital inspires thousands of dollars in donations

A 6-year-old girl broke open her piggy bank to donate money to Grand View Hospital in Perkasie. The hospital posted the kind gesture on social media, which inspired thousands of dollars in donations.

“I was thinking instead of getting money, how about I raise money to give to the hospital," Sophia Myers, 6, told FOX 29.

Sophia saw what was going on with coronavirus and heard her family discussions and decided that she wanted to donate whatever she had.

She loves unicorns but didn’t hesitate to crack open her unicorn bank and to donate the money inside that she was saving for four years. Inside the bank was $14.77.

The staff at Grand View came to pick up the donation, posted it on their Facebook page, and people were so inspired that they donated as well.

The count now stands over $60,000.

