6-year-old Montgomery County boy found safe, father taken into custody

Authorities have located a young boy who was reported missing from Wyncote Sunday and have taken his father and another man into police custody.

The boy, 6, was reported missing after he was last seen Sunday in the area of Limekiln Pike. He was believed to be traveling with his father, 35-year-old Jaemyung Hwang in a blue 2021 BMW X5 with temporary Virginia plates.

Monday afternoon, investigators located the BMW with the boy, his father, and a third unidentified male inside.

No injuries were reported to the boy, and Jaemyung Hwang is facing a number of charges including false imprisonment, interference with the custody of children, and concealing the whereabouts of a child. Authorities have not said if the second male was facing any charges.

During a press conference, Monday, Cheltenham Police Lieutenant Andy Snyder explained firefighters were called to a house fire on the 1400 block of Clements Road in Cheltenham Sunday morning, about 5:15. Initially, it was treated as a no one home house fire. However, because of heavy damage to the home, the Fire Marshall determined it was arson.

House fire on Clements Road in Cheltenham Sunday morning.

Later Sunday, the mother of the boy was scheduled to pick her son up at the Clements Road house. When she arrived, she saw the damage to the home due to the fire and called police to say her son was missing. That is when police began the investigation.

Fire Marshall determines fire on Clements Road is arson.

Authorities are working to reunite the boy with his family.

The FBI, Philadelphia Police Department, ICE and many other partner agencies are involved with the investigation.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Cheltenham Township Police Department at 215-885-1600 extension 0.

