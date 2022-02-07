62-year-old man shot, killed during carjacking in Rhawnhurst, sources say
PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after he was shot and killed during a carjacking in the city's Rhawnhurst section late Sunday night.
The shooting happened in the rear yard of a home at approximately 8:12 p.m. on the 2100 block of Afton Street.
Police say the unidentified 62-year-old man was shot once in the right side of the abdomen. He was initially taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital by police and listed in critical condition.
He was pronounced deceased just after 9 p.m.
Source tell FOX 29 that the man was shot during a carjacking.
No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered, according to authorities.
