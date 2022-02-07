62-year-old man shot, killed during carjacking in Rhawnhurst, sources say

article

A man has died after he was shot and killed during a carjacking in the city's Rhawnhurst section late Sunday night.

The shooting happened in the rear yard of a home at approximately 8:12 p.m. on the 2100 block of Afton Street.

Police say the unidentified 62-year-old man was shot once in the right side of the abdomen. He was initially taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital by police and listed in critical condition.

He was pronounced deceased just after 9 p.m.

Source tell FOX 29 that the man was shot during a carjacking.

No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered, according to authorities.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter