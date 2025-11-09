64-year-old killed in Burlington Township fire identified

article

The Brief Fire broke out around 12:44 a.m. Saturday on the 900 block of Beverly Road in Burlington Township, NJ. Several residents escaped but a man was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say the blaze does not appear suspicious; the cause remains under investigation.



A 64-year-old man died after a duplex in Burlington Township went up in flames early Saturday.

What we know:

Emergency crews were called around 12:44 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8, to a reported house fire on the 900 block of Beverly Road in Burlington Township, New Jersey. When firefighters and police arrived, they found a duplex fully engulfed in flames.

Investigators say multiple people were inside the home when the fire began. All but one resident were able to escape.

The victim, identified as Kenneth Jones, 64, of Burlington Township, was tragically unable to get out of the home and was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Fire crews stayed on scene for several hours to fully extinguish the blaze. The Burlington Township Police Department is investigating alongside the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, Burlington Township Fire and the New Jersey State Fire Marshal’s Office. At this time, investigators say the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

In a statement, the Burlington Township Police Department extended condolences to Jones’ family and loved ones.