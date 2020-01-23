64-year-old man fatally shot in head outside of home in Pemberton

article

Authorities say a 64-year-old Pemberton Township man has died after he was shot in the head outside of his home Monday night.

According to police, Kenneth J. Ryan was gunned down at his home in the Browns Mills section of the township.

Ryan was rushed to a Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead on Tuesday morning.

No arrests have been made at this time as detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact Pemberton Township Police Dept. at 609-894-3352.

