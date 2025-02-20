64-year-old woman with cane shot, killed near her home in Kingsessing

The Brief A 64-year-old woman was shot dead about a half mile from her home. Police say at least 11 shots were fired at the woman, who they believe was the intended target. The woman was found lying on top of a cane.



Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide after a 64-year-old woman was targeted on the streets of her neighborhood early Thursday morning.

What we know:

Police rushed to 52nd Street in Kingsessing after hearing multiple gunshots around 2:45 a.m.

A woman was found lying ontop of her cane and taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

She had been shot several times in the back and torso.

Police believe she was the intended target after 11 shell casings were recovered just feet from where she was found, which was about half a mile from her home.

What we don't know:

The motive for the deadly shooting is still unknown, along with the identity of the victim.

Witnesses say a male suspect was seen fleeing the scene, but no description has been released.

Police are still gathering evidence from cameras in the area.