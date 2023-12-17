Expand / Collapse search
67-year-old man charged in road rage gun incident in Wilmington

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Paul Briggs, 67 | Delaware State Police

WILMINGTON, D.E. - A 67-year-old man is facing charges after police say he was involved in a road rage incident Friday in Wilmington. 

According to police, on Friday at around 12:30 p.m., a 52-year-old man from Landenberg reported a road rage incident.

Upon investigating, officials revealed that as the victim was driving southbound on Barley Mill Road in Greenville, he had stopped for a red light at Montchanin Road when the suspect pulled alongside him in a Honda Accord, displayed a handgun, and sped away. 

Officials identified the suspect as 67-year-old Paul Briggs of Wilmington, Delaware and charged him with felony aggravated menacing.

The victim noted the Honda’s registration number, which then helped the responding trooper locate Briggs’ contact information. 

Briggs shared his side of the story and the gun used in the incident was recovered at his residence by police. 

Briggs was taken into custody without resistance and transported to Troop 1. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.