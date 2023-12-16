Armed carjacking leads to chase, shooting as victim pursues suspects in Haverford, officials say

article

An armed carjacking turned into a shooting and a chase for the victim’s vehicle in Haverford overnight.

A man was parking his vehicle at his Haverford apartment early Saturday morning, around 1:45, when he was approached by three men in the parking lot, one of whom had a gun, officials said.

The suspects took the man’s keys and his phone and proceeded to drive away in his vehicle.

That’s when the man gave chase, authorities said, jumping into the vehicle the men arrived in and drove after them.

The suspects then shot at the man several times while he was pursuing them on the road. The man was uninjured in the shooting.

Police are searching for the suspects. As an investigation unfolded, they found two other stolen vehicles from other jurisdictions.

The man’s vehicle was later found in Camden, New Jersey.

Anyone with any information about the suspects or the incident is urged to contact Lower Merion Police at 610-649-1000 or 610-645-6228.