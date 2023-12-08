Delaware rolling out video-stream option for 911 calls

Police in Delaware will soon roll out a video-stream option for 911 calls that they say will help provide dispatchers with crucial information about emergency situations.

The technology is the first-of-its-kind in Delaware, and is so far only used by a few emergency call centers across the country.

Callers who want to use the optional video service will receive a text message containing a link that will activate the 911 video service.

"This will save lives," Acting Chief of the New Castle County Division of Police Donald Holden said. "This will without a doubt save lives."

Holden recounted an April shooting situation at Christiana Mall where he believes having a video-streaming system in place would have help first responders.

"In an instance like that, we would have been able to solicit video from people who were there that could have seen the suspect," Holden said.

New Castle County takes in roughly 50% of the emergency call volume across the entire state of Delaware, so officers want any piece of information possible.

"The biggest assistance for us officer as we are responding is knowing descriptions of suspects, descriptions of victims, knowing if they're armed, what they're wearing," one officer said.

Authorities say dispatchers have already been trained on how to use the video-streaming service which they'll roll out Monday.