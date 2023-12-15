Ex-Royal Farms employee conspired with man to rob store in Delaware: police

article

A Delaware woman is facing charges after police say she conspired to rob the Royal Farms she was recently fired from.

On Sunday at around 6:15 a.m., troopers responded to a report of a robbery at the Royal Farms located on the 400 block of Stanton Christiana Road in Newark.

Upon arrival, they discovered an unknown suspect entered the Royal Farms and walked behind the front counter to the registers.

An employee approached the suspect and told him he wasn’t allowed behind the counters. Then, the suspect pulled out a knife and demanded the employee open multiple cash registers and the lottery machine. The employee complied, and the man fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

After investigating, Troop 2 Robbery Detectives discovered the man conspired to commit the robbery with a recently terminated Royal Farms employee, they identified as Nichelle-Asi Hanna.

Hanna was arrested Thursday and taken to Troop 2, where she was charged with two felonies; robbery in the first degree, and conspiracy in the second degree.

She was arraigned and committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on a $22,000 cash bond.

Delaware State Police Troop 2 Criminal Investigations Unit is still investigating this incident as they attempt to identify the unknown black male suspect. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective J. Dempsey by calling (302) 365-8472. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.