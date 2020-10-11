7 wounded in spate of overnight gun violence across Philadelphia

article

Philadelphia police say overnight gunfire across the city left several people wounded, including two 19-year-olds.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to reports of a double shooting on the 6500 block of North 20th Street just before 1:30 a.m.

Investigators say a 38-year-old woman was shot one time in the neck and 27-year-old man was shot three times in the buttocks by an unknown shooter. Both victims were taken to Temple Hospital in stable condition.

Meanwhile, authorities in Kensington say a 19-year-old man was hospitalized after he was shot three times in the back and twice in the leg on the 100 block of East Clearfield Street late Saturday night. The victim is reportedly stable and authorities have not reported any arrests.

Officers in the city's Feltonville section are investigating a home invasion that left a 38-year-old man wounded. Police say the incident happened on the 4700 block of Rorer Street around 1:30. The victim was shot once in the shoulder by an unknown gunman and placed in stable condition at Temple Hospital.

Philadelphia police are also investigating two shootings overnight in North Philadelphia. Investigators say a 19-year-old man was shot on the 2300 block of North Lambert Street around midnight. Just over an hour later, a woman in her 40s was wounded in a shooting just blocks away on North 21st Street.

Authorities in North Philadelphia are also investigating an overnight shooting that injured a 32-year-old man. The gunfire reportedly happened before midnight Saturday on the 2700 block of Germantown Avene. The victim was placed in stable condition at Episcopal Hospital.

