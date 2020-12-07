7-year-old boy holds toy drive for fellow students at Oxford Circle school

One local boy is taking the saying it is better to give than to receive to a whole new level.

He's seven-years old and he’s one of Santa's little helpers.

Monday, Rasul Bey took about 300 toys to Santa at Philadelphia Charter School for Arts and Sciences in Oxford Circle where he's a 2nd grader. The toys are for his fellow students whose families need a little help with Christmas this year.

The drive started with an email blast the school sent out asking for help providing Christmas gifts for some of its students. Rasul's mom, Latyia Johnson, explained both she and Rasul tested positive for COVID last month and were quarantining at home when they came up with an idea.

"We were just sitting in the bed watching a movie on Netflix about Christmas and giving. So me and Rasul started talking about how important it is so important to give," said Johnson.

The two decided that instead of just donating a toy to the school, they would start their own drive to help the school in a much bigger way. Johnson says a social media post led to hundreds of toys pouring in.

"I didn't know we would get this much love from Philadelphia people," said Johnson.

While Rasul showed off some of the donations still arriving, Johnson says learning remotely has been a challenge for him. She says he has autism, is high functioning and never wanted to miss a day of school. This toy drive is keeping him engaged.

"He said something the other day and I don't want to start crying. He said he made Christmas happen for kids that are less fortunate. He said ‘All the kids are going to be happy at my school,’" Johnson commented.

Rasul is still collecting toys for the kids at his school. FOX 29’s Shawnette Wilson asked what’s left on his Christmas list. He said a PlayStation 4 to replace his broken one.

Anyone wishing to help Rasul can contact his mom, using this email: latyia3088@gmail.com

