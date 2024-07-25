What would you rename the Wells Fargo Center? Philadelphians react, weigh in

The Wells Fargo Center era is coming to an end as the naming rights deal for the South Philly arena will expire in 2025.

So, what would you name the home of the Flyers and Sixers?

Those who descended on the AJR concert had some interesting ideas, from the obvious, "I would call it the Broad Street Center."

"Something definitely Philly related, I think, especially sports. Something to do with the Sixers or Flyers."

Most suggestions had a decidedly Philly flair.

"Pork Roll Park."

"Geno’s Cheesesteak Arena."

"I’m going to go with the Scrapple Building."

Many went with the obvious. Wawa Center. Tastykake Arena. Or SEPTA Center.

Or, how about this:

Or, "Lego arena"

"Probably "Maniacs" because Philly fans are crazy."

But getting a name up here may cost you. ESPN reported the naming rights cost Wells Fargo $1.4 million a year. The building’s owner, Comcast Spectator, says it’s looking forward to working with a new partner.

"Big Ben. Big Ben Center? Big Ben Franklin"

"Walt Whitman Arena"

"Maybe the William Penn Center?"

"Maybe the Liberty Bell Stadium? That just rings a bell - get it?"

FOX 29’s Chris O’Connell asked, "When they change names of arenas does it matter to you, as a fan?"

Patty Shreve replied, "No, because I’ve been through a lot. I mean Camden has changed names a hundred times. I was just telling my kids, I remember the Spectrum. So, we are going back."

Jaleel Moore said, "I think people can adjust for sure. It’s going to be weird for a while, like the first couple weeks or months dropping the Wells Fargo Center name."

Or, the Shiba and Jason Center.