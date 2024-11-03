7-year-old girl fatally shot in face in Juniata Park: police

article

Philadelphia police are investigating after they say a young girl was fatally shot in Philly's Juniata Park neighborhood.

The shooting occurred near the 3800 block of I-Street at around 2:25 p.m. Sunday.

Police say that a 7-year-old girl was found in her home with a gunshot wound to her face.

They say she was rushed to Saint Christopher’s Hospital for Children where she was pronounced dead at 2:39 p.m.

Police say a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Police sources say the victim's father was detained at the hospital and those inside the home at the time of the shooting will also be detained as part of the ongoing investigation.

Mayor Cherelle Parker posted a series of tweets to X, formerly known as Twitter, showing her support for the child's family and urging people who own guns to safely secure them in their homes.

