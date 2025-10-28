7-year-old girl shot in Fairhill; Philly police investigating

An investigation is underway after police say a child was shot in Philadelphia's Fairhill neighborhood Tuesday night.

What we know:

At 7:18 p.m., Philadelphia police responded to Temple University Hospital for a shooting victim that arrived by private vehicle.

The shooting incident occurred on the 3000 block of North Marshall Street.

Police say a 7-year-old girl suffered gunshot wounds to her arm.

They say she is listed in stable condition.

Dig deeper:

According to police sources, the child was in the backseat of a Honda Civic with her parents in the driver's and front seats when it was shot multiple times.

Bullet holes can be seen in the vehicle pictured above.

What we don't know:

Details of the suspected shooter are unknown at this time.

What's next:

This is an ongoing investigation.