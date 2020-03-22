Expand / Collapse search

72-year-old man becomes first coronavirus death in Montgomery County

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses, including the novel coronavirus identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first det ( Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images )

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The first death in Montgomery County, due to coronavirus, has been announced by health officials.

Montgomery County health officials said a 72-year-old man passed away March 21. He had been hospitalized, being treated for COVID-19, several days.

The man made his home in Abington Township.

Montgomery County officials report 110 coronavirus cases. Pennsylvania has seen 479 cases statewide.

