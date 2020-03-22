72-year-old man becomes first coronavirus death in Montgomery County

article

The first death in Montgomery County, due to coronavirus, has been announced by health officials.

Montgomery County health officials said a 72-year-old man passed away March 21. He had been hospitalized, being treated for COVID-19, several days.

The man made his home in Abington Township.

Montgomery County officials report 110 coronavirus cases. Pennsylvania has seen 479 cases statewide.

