72-year-old man becomes first coronavirus death in Montgomery County
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The first death in Montgomery County, due to coronavirus, has been announced by health officials.
Montgomery County health officials said a 72-year-old man passed away March 21. He had been hospitalized, being treated for COVID-19, several days.
The man made his home in Abington Township.
Montgomery County officials report 110 coronavirus cases. Pennsylvania has seen 479 cases statewide.
