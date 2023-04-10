72-year-old woman killed in behavioral center shooting in East Frankford, police say
PHILADELPHIA - An elderly woman is dead after police say several shots were fired overnight inside a behavioral center in Philadelphia's East Frankford section.
Officers found the 72-year-old victim when responding to the 4300 block of Waln Street around 1 a.m. Monday.
She was struck several times throughout the body, and pronounced dead on scene. Her identity has yet to be released.
Police say the shooting erupted inside a behavioral center by a known doer.
SkyFOX was live over the scene as several investigators were still on the scene several hours later.
It is unclear what led to the deadly shooting, and no arrests have been made.