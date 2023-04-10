Police: Man, 33, critically injured after being hit by car in West Philadelphia

article

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working to learn more about an accident that left a man critically injured early Monday morning.

According to officials, officers from the 18th police district responded to the 6000 block of Market Street.

Police say there was an initial report of a shooting occurring at the scene, but investigators later learned a 33-year-old man was hit by a utility truck.

Authorities say the man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

The incident is not being investigated as a hit and run and the cause remains under investigation, according to police.