Officials: Man riding e-bike critically injured after crashing into SUV in North Philadelphia

A 47-year-old man riding an electric bike is in the hospital in critical condition after he crashed into an SUV in North Philadelphia.

Officials said the accident happened about 2 p.m. Sunday, at the intersection of 7th and Callowhill streets.

Investigators stated the 47-year-old man was riding the e-bike north on 7th Street, when he reportedly went through the red light at the intersection of 7th and Callowhill.

The man crashed into an SUV that was heading west on Callowhill at the intersection.

The man was thrown from the bike. Medics rushed him to Jefferson Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.

The Philadelphia Police Crash Investigation Division is investigating the crash. No further details were released regarding the accident.