738 days later: Israeli hostages freed, Bala Cynwyd community rejoices

The Brief Hostages captured on Oct. 7, 2023, have been released after 738 days. Celebrations in Bala Cynwyd for the release of 20 Israeli hostages. Some hostages still have not returned home, leaving families anxious.



After 738 days, the release of 20 Israeli hostages captured in October 2023 brings joy and relief to families and communities.

Celebrations in Bala Cynwyd

What we know:

The community in Bala Cynwyd came together to celebrate the long-awaited release of the hostages.

Among the released is Alon Ohel, a pianist captured on Oct. 7, 2023.

"738 days you’ve been waiting for this counting the days every morning, thinking about the intolerable conditions that our hostages were suffering," said Ben Mittman of Lower Merion. Mittman, whose cousin Alon is among the released, organized the gathering to show that hope and resilience have prevailed despite the hardships.

The event included the symbolic tearing down of posters that had served as reminders of the hostages' plight.

"We’re here to say that today we’re going to tear it down and we’re gonna make our voices heard that this fight is not over," said Mittman.

Community connections and hope

What they're saying:

Ed Navir spoke about a personal connection to another released hostage, Avinatan Or.

"The mother came for 90 minutes to speak to our group from Lower Merion and said I believe that he’s going to be free," said Navir.

Her faith was rewarded as her son was freed, a testament to the power of hope.

Despite the joy of the release, the community also faces sadness, as the bodies of at least 20 deceased hostages have not been returned home.

"This is Omer Neutra he is an American citizen. He’s one of two American citizens who are still held hostage," said Dapna Ofer of Lower Merion.

This story highlights the resilience and unity within communities, showing how individuals come together in times of crisis. It also underscores the ongoing challenges faced by families whose loved ones have not yet returned.

What we don't know:

The fate of some hostages remains uncertain, as there are still individuals held in Gaza whose bodies have not been returned.

The community continues to hope for their eventual return.